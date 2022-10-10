27-08 Whatever Happened to the Light?

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Bill Gates and his commie crony friends are at it again, trying to save the world with toxic ideas and harmful measures... and other reasons why the Light of the World is getting dimmer and dimmer with each passing day. The evil they wield won't stop until he world is reduced to ashes, or someone takes them out.