Going Up To JerusalemIn episode 64 we look at the parable of the Good Samaritan to find out why the Bible speaks of going up to Jerusalem and not down. We also look at some questions such as what is meant by binding and loosing which Jesus said to the Apostles? What was the first light that was created in Genesis? Does the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy give us any more details about when the day of probation ends?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.