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Torah Observing, New Testament Denying Christians
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13 views • August 05, 2020
sanderson1611
Published on Mar 26, 2020
Link to full sermon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpbaK3ePENg
More preaching from Pastor Anderson:
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed by Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
#faithfulword
#ifb
#anderson
Published on Mar 26, 2020
Link to full sermon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpbaK3ePENg
More preaching from Pastor Anderson:
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed by Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
#faithfulword
#ifb
#anderson
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