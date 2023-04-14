Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 32: PayPal Patentee Hits, China Trudeau Bribes
28 views
channel image
A Warrior Calls
Published 17 hours ago |

Episode 32 with David Hawkins - Wednesday April 13th, 2023

David's tweet.... “We test Musk's PayPal patentee hits for BBC Online's China spies and GPT Trudeau's ChildBase bribes! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth is testing CA2910997A1, CA2187704C, US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, WO2020002598A1, US6226615B1, US20110307343A1, US8844813B2 & US9498694B2 with WO1991006051A.”


**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:

- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]

- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi


Twitter Profile: “AI testing of Musk's PayPal patentee hit teams for BBC Online's China spies and GPT Trudeau's ChildBase bribes in the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program.”


David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins


Relevant photos:


https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRJCMVcJIlVx_YlI-eSWmBW_GjTvJliNt26LA&usqp=CAU


https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSbh9fRRPrSSrW8q3x5odTHgRAP-d_lUPgIPA&usqp=CAU


FYI current tweet is "Tests Musk's PayPal patentee death squads for BBC Jan. 6 Capitol crimes & Trudeau's GPT ChildBase bribes! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth tests CA2910997A1, CA2187704C, US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, WO2020002598A1, US6226615B1, US20110307343A1, US8844813B2 & US9498694B2 with WO1991006051A."



Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
corruptionvaccinations5gknowledgetruthfederal reservechinacommon lawnwojusticefraudtrudeaurespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionsbribestrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsa warrior callscourt filings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket