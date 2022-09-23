Create New Account
Who Controls and Influence's the world?
"I read the news every day, I don't see a big Jewish influence, Jewish people aren't really that present, you don't really notice them anywhere, Nobody presents any real hardcore evidence"

- Paul Joseph Watson


"No offence Nazis, but I don't like you, I like Jews!"

- Gavin McInnes


"Hollywood and the majority of world stock markets are owned by the Arabs"

- Alex Jones


"Jews attacking the USS Liberty is a conspiracy theory"

- Charlie Kirk

