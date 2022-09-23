Who Controls and Influence's the world?

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"I read the news every day, I don't see a big Jewish influence, Jewish people aren't really that present, you don't really notice them anywhere, Nobody presents any real hardcore evidence"
- Paul Joseph Watson
"No offence Nazis, but I don't like you, I like Jews!"
- Gavin McInnes
"Hollywood and the majority of world stock markets are owned by the Arabs"
- Alex Jones
"Jews attacking the USS Liberty is a conspiracy theory"
- Charlie Kirk