Richard Grenell: Biden, Pentagon Shoving Diplomacy Aside
9 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday

Richard Grenell, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and the former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), discusses the war in Ukraine and Biden’s failures in foreign policy.

On March 1–4, The New American attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Keywords
russiaunchinaukrainenatocpac

