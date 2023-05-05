Create New Account
The King Charles III File – Revelations Behind the Palace Wall | www.kla.tv/25978
The “King Charles III File" reveals a completely different picture from the one presented by the mass media which, by means of a pompously staged coronation, portray to millions of TV viewers all over the world the illusion of a royal world of make-believe and ignore the reality behind the walls of the magnificent palaces. How is it possible that a pedophilia sympathizer and potential contract killer will be crowned king yet there is no outcry?

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Details on Coronation

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elisabeth_II.


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_III.


https://www.mdr.de/brisant/koenigshaeuser/charles-kroenung-146.html


Inheritance Tax

https://www.tagesschau.de/ausland/europa/grossbritannien-koenigshaus-finanzen-101.html


Land Holdings:

http://alles-schallundrauch.blogspot.com/2009/04/wem-gehort-die-welt.html


https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLFMRQUJVQck


https://www.gq-magazin.de/lifestyle/artikel/koenig-charles-iii-immobilien


https://www.businessinsider.de/wirtschaft/95-milliarden-dollar-wert-das-ist-koenig-charles-immobilienportfolio-aus-koeniglichen-residenzen-und-palaesten-a/


http://www.interessantes.at/pdf-buecher/Icke-David_Das-groesste-Geheimnis.pdf


The Seabed:

https://bylinetimes.com/2021/10/04/windfall-queen-will-be-one-of-the-biggest-beneficiaries-of-uks-green-agenda/


https://www.carnovels.com/worldwide/queen-ta-ge?


The Crown Estate

https://www.mdr.de/brisant/koenigshaeuser/queen-testament-erbe-106.html


https://www.businessinsider.de/wirtschaft/95-milliarden-dollar-wert-das-ist-koenig-charles-immobilienportfolio-aus-koeniglichen-residenzen-und-palaesten-a/


Precious Stones

https://www.carnovels.com/worldwide/queen-ta-ge


https://gioiellis.com/de/was-fur-ein-gutes-geschaft-die-koniglichen-ringe/

https://www.americanexpress.com/de-de/amexcited/explore-all/style/hochkaraeter-das-sind-die-7-teuersten-diamanten-der-welt-8179

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Britische_Kronjuwelen


Queen doesn’t have to disclose her private wealth

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/feb/07/revealed-queen-lobbied-for-change-in-law-to-hide-her-private-wealth


British colonialism

https://www.spiegel.de/panorama/leute/charles-iii-verwicklung-des-koenigshauses-in-den-sklavenhandel-royale-archive-sollen-fuer-forschung-geoeffnet-werden-a-6a0b8615-c6c6-423d-81bc-51319320408b


https://www.dw.com/de/gro%C3%9Fbritannien-und-der-lange-schatten-der-sklaverei/a-53846760


Interconnections/entanglements with the WEF

https://uncutnews.ch/der-koenig-will-den-great-reset/


https://www.bitchute.com/video/dp33h4Y2VuJD/


https://twitter.com/ClarenceHouse/status/1268187326703898627


https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLFMRQUJVQck/

3.30

https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/davos-wef-prinz-charles-1.4766853


https://bylinetimes.com/2021/10/04/windfall-queen-will-be-one-of-the-biggest-beneficiaries-of-uks-green-agenda/


Interconnections/entanglements with freemasonry

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knight


https://www.bunte.de/royals/britisches-koenigshaus/queen-elizabeth-ii-geheimnisvoll-diese-royals-sind-freimaurer.html


https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLFMRQUJVQck/


All sources: www.kla.tv/25978

