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RFID, 666 and Biometric ID
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62 views • August 24, 2020
Biometric identification has become very useful over the past few years, and companies are discovering new ways to integrate a biometric identification system into just about everything that requires personal verification: your phone, your bank account, your car...where does it end?! It sounds convenient, but have you considered how such a system could be used in conjunction with the Mark of the Beast (666)? Microchip implants are the obvious next step in these biometric developments, and if that happens, you could be facing a real choice between God, and the Beast of Revelation 13.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Fingerprints Company
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_Credit_System
3. https://www.businessdailyafrica.com/news/Uhuru-orders-Huduma-numbers-for-all-Kenyans/539546-4946318-2koc48z/index.html
4. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/world/chinese-blacklist-an-early-glimpse-of-sweeping-new-social-credit-control/article37493300/
5. https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/18/health/biometrics-simprints-fingerprints/index.html
6. https://www.hudumakenya.go.ke/government-services
7. http://bitfinance.news/en/argentina-innovates-with-digital-identity-system/
8. https://international.thenewslens.com/article/111055
9. https://allentownvision2030.org/the-vision/
https://www.amfori.org/content/vision-mission-and-values
10. https://www.caritas.org/includes/pdf/advocacy/SDG_en.pdf
11. https://ecf.com/who-we-are/our-mission/vision-2030
12. https://findbiometrics.com/biometric-ids-help-un-refugee-aid-505103/
13. https://www.unhcr.org/protection/basic/550c304c9/biometric-identity-management-system.html
14. https://tykn.tech/
15. https://findbiometrics.com/societe-generale-idemia-biometric-payment-card-511085/
16. https://findbiometrics.com/idemia-fpc-biometric-payment-card-japan-pilot-504182/
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201812/gemalto-contactless-biometric-payment-cards-piloted-by-italian-bank
17. https://www.biometricupdate.com/201901/breakthrough-year-ahead-for-biometric-payment-cards-industry-insights-and-predictions
18. https://www.innovationiseverywhere.com/this-is-aadhaar-indias-750-million-biometric-and-online-identity-database-and-its-future-as-an-ecosystem-of-innovation/
19. https://findbiometrics.com/next-biometrics-aadhaar-focused-pos-specialist-502133/
20. https://findbiometrics.com/next-biometrics-aadhaar-orders-508072/
21. https://www.fingerprints.com/2019/02/13/biometric-smartcards-ready-to-rock-enroll/
22. https://www.fingerprints.com/†
23. https://www.biometricupdate.com/201809/gambias-biometric-id-cards-ready-for-distribution-october-1
24. http://gambis.gm/†† †
25. https://www.forbes.com/sites/arthurherman/2018/08/30/chinas-brave-new-world-of-ai/#3677d2bc28e9
26. http://www.asia-pacific.undp.org/content/rbap/en/home/presscenter/pressreleases/2017/11/22/rbfsingapore.html
27. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/10/30/pick-poo-take-dog-chinese-city-rolls-social-credit-system-pet/
28. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-01/dog-parks-trains-chinas-social-credit-system-terrorizing-people-conformity
29. https://www.wired.co.uk/article/china-social-credit-system-explained
30. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. Fingerprints Company
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_Credit_System
3. https://www.businessdailyafrica.com/news/Uhuru-orders-Huduma-numbers-for-all-Kenyans/539546-4946318-2koc48z/index.html
4. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/world/chinese-blacklist-an-early-glimpse-of-sweeping-new-social-credit-control/article37493300/
5. https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/18/health/biometrics-simprints-fingerprints/index.html
6. https://www.hudumakenya.go.ke/government-services
7. http://bitfinance.news/en/argentina-innovates-with-digital-identity-system/
8. https://international.thenewslens.com/article/111055
9. https://allentownvision2030.org/the-vision/
https://www.amfori.org/content/vision-mission-and-values
10. https://www.caritas.org/includes/pdf/advocacy/SDG_en.pdf
11. https://ecf.com/who-we-are/our-mission/vision-2030
12. https://findbiometrics.com/biometric-ids-help-un-refugee-aid-505103/
13. https://www.unhcr.org/protection/basic/550c304c9/biometric-identity-management-system.html
14. https://tykn.tech/
15. https://findbiometrics.com/societe-generale-idemia-biometric-payment-card-511085/
16. https://findbiometrics.com/idemia-fpc-biometric-payment-card-japan-pilot-504182/
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201812/gemalto-contactless-biometric-payment-cards-piloted-by-italian-bank
17. https://www.biometricupdate.com/201901/breakthrough-year-ahead-for-biometric-payment-cards-industry-insights-and-predictions
18. https://www.innovationiseverywhere.com/this-is-aadhaar-indias-750-million-biometric-and-online-identity-database-and-its-future-as-an-ecosystem-of-innovation/
19. https://findbiometrics.com/next-biometrics-aadhaar-focused-pos-specialist-502133/
20. https://findbiometrics.com/next-biometrics-aadhaar-orders-508072/
21. https://www.fingerprints.com/2019/02/13/biometric-smartcards-ready-to-rock-enroll/
22. https://www.fingerprints.com/†
23. https://www.biometricupdate.com/201809/gambias-biometric-id-cards-ready-for-distribution-october-1
24. http://gambis.gm/†† †
25. https://www.forbes.com/sites/arthurherman/2018/08/30/chinas-brave-new-world-of-ai/#3677d2bc28e9
26. http://www.asia-pacific.undp.org/content/rbap/en/home/presscenter/pressreleases/2017/11/22/rbfsingapore.html
27. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/10/30/pick-poo-take-dog-chinese-city-rolls-social-credit-system-pet/
28. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-01/dog-parks-trains-chinas-social-credit-system-terrorizing-people-conformity
29. https://www.wired.co.uk/article/china-social-credit-system-explained
30. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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