NO, TRUMP IS NOT ENDING VACCINES (CRISPR DELUSION)

Mirrored video of the 'Ones That Can See Channel' on YouTube. Contrary to what some popular hosts on Brighteon are saying, Donald Trump and RFK are VERY MUCH INVESTED in CRISPR technology. I'm sure it will work hand in hand with the AI and internet of things that Musk has helped set up. Do not be fooled by the lies or DOGE...that is just to pitch to you that AI has been a good thing (they want to actually merge humans with machines) and they want you to be asleep and accepting. They have known of the corruption all along. They let it get here folks so that you would be FOOLED into thinking they are doing you a favor but what they are really doing is setting up an AI government as part of the Digitial ID infrastructure. Do not believe the 'bombshells.' Remember that satan is a liar and Trump is the antichrist if not part of it. At the very least he is one of the kings. None of this is a coincidence or by chance. Seek Jesus while HE may be found. Not a political idol who is very much in bed with the New World Order!