© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KJV and Textus Receptus Matthew 26 29-35 - Short
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • September 05, 2021
Side-to-side comparison of the KJV and Textus Receptus verses of Matthew 26:29-35.
Please see https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pb.html to download this chart in either PDF or JPG format, as well as many other charts.
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the first lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kT53MUo7Ng&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=2
Please see https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pb.html to download this chart in either PDF or JPG format, as well as many other charts.
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the first lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kT53MUo7Ng&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.