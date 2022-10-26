Rejoice & Thrive During Persecution #3: “When Should You Flee?”

Jesus tells us to flee from persecution. “Live to fight another day” is the guideline for all believers. Yet, many mistakenly submit to a premature affliction. Some must pay the price, but if it can be avoided, it should be as long as we are in God’s will. Being led by the Spirit is the key to knowing the difference. (Psalms 118:17) “I will not die, but live, and declare the works of YHWH.” #Podcast #Persecution #ChristainPodcast #BrotherLance Two quotation mistakes: @ 7:31 The verses quoted are Acts 5:40-41 not Acts 5:4-41. @18:30 The verse quoted is Proverbs 22:3 not Proverbs 23:3. Sorry the confusion.





Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/