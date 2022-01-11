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Home School: Empowered Education
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24 views • January 11, 2022
TWO MOMS FROM WESTERN NEW YORK: Jennifer Dueringer and Melissa Heinrich (empowrededucation.info) are two moms from Western New York who are "determined to make a difference in the way children experience learning and receive an education." The spoke Jan. 8, 2022 at the Kiantone Congregational Church, Jamestown, NY The two also hosted Jim Ostrowski, Buffalo-based Constitutional attorney and author, who spoke prior to the two women.
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