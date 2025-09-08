BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Spain’s PM Sanchez: complete arms embargo on Israel
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a complete arms embargo on Israel.

Spain has also officially recalled its ambassador from Israel as part of the new measures against the Jewish state for their actions in Gaza.

Adding:

EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O’Sullivan has already arrived in Washington for talks with the U.S. on tightening measures against Russia, according to Sky News.

Bloomberg reports that Brussels hopes to coordinate some of its latest steps with Washington.

The EU is preparing its 19th sanctions package, which may for the first time include restrictions on Kazakhstan to curb the re-export of certain goods into Russia.

The new measures could also target additional Russian banks, energy companies, and cryptocurrency exchanges in an effort to limit oil trade.

