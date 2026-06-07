What a Duplicitous SNAKE Looks Like -- Medhi Hasan vs PBD

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I’m reacting to the recent PBD Podcast interview featuring Mehdi Hasan. During their discussion, it became clear that Hasan was actively avoiding direct questions, particularly regarding Henry Nowak. Instead of answering, the conversation was repeatedly steered away to suit his narrative. We’re analyzing the tactics of deflection and why transparency matters in political discourse. Watch as we expose the duplicitous nature of this exchange and why it’s a masterclass in dodging the tough questions. What you’ll learn in this video: How to spot common deflection tactics in political debates. A closer look at the specific PBD vs. Mehdi Hasan exchange. Why accountability is missing from modern media interviews. #MehdiHasan #PBDPodcast #PoliticalDebate #MediaAnalysis #Commentary