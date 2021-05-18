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30 Yrs Ago, Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide, Fauci Helped Created AIDS
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182 views • May 18, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Liberals are mentally deranged - https://twitter.com/texan40/status/1393539371245187074
Don't believe liberals are mentally fuked up - https://twitter.com/Slatzism/status/1394029054735626240
Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide - https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/2064
fauci is so fucked - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/white-house-visitor-logs-fauci-klain-gain-of-function/
Why are the chinese in our govt - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/chinese-military-scientist-suspected-involvement-covid-19-creation-elected-american-academy-microbiology/
HCQ and Ivermectin in India - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/elites-worried-covid-cases-india-plummet-government-promotes-ivermectin-hydroxychloroquine-use/
Remember, fauci knew about HCQ in 2005 - https://onenewsnow.com/perspectives/bryan-fischer/2020/04/27/fauci-knew-about-hcq-in-2005-nobody-needed-to-die
NIH owns part of Moderna vaccine - https://www.axios.com/moderna-nih-coronavirus-vaccine-ownership-agreements-22051c42-2dee-4b19-938d-099afd71f6a0.html
Remember what a POS fauci is - https://t.me/disclosetv/2321
Why did they suddenly lift the mask mandate - https://www.cnsnews.com/index.php/article/national/susan-jones/cdc-lifts-mask-mandate-vaccinated-fauci-says-it-may-be-incentive
Maybe this is why - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/cdc-director-walensky-defends-updated-mask-guidance-now-science-really-just-evolved-last-two-weeks-video/
Probably this is why - https://www.westernjournal.com/mccarthy-bidens-cdc-changed-mask-rules-gas-went-7-needed-change-news/
Texas and Florida were right - https://resistthemainstream.org/texas-pulls-up-impressive-numbers-shuts-down-bidens-neanderthal-thinking-claims/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
OSHA says no vaxx or your liable - https://www.wnd.com/2021/05/osha-tells-employers-may-liable-adverse-reactions-mandate-covid-shots/
Free people aren't fauci cult worshippers - https://nationalfile.com/trust-the-science-mit-study-confirms-anti-maskers-understand-data-better-than-their-opponents/
This kid has had enough - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/newborn-snatches-doctors-mask-photo-sends-message-of-hope-amid-covid-19_3548596.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-17-3&mktids=babaa36ecbdb3dfc7bb49e3a6cf6a34e&est=MHQm3jwmrp312rTw7rhF89uk4TLn7EEph%2FKzzTjCj92F3c9C7MmFiZbuwsbdVYs%3D
Recommended reading - Timeline of the great reset - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/timeline-great-reset-agenda
Breast milk is tested and poisonous - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79933/toxic-pfas-chemicals-found-in-100-of-breast-milk.html
Insurrection, I don't think so - https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/2065
Elon Musk is a shill for EV - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1394033902851874818
Where do batteries come from - https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/green-battery-revolution-powering-social-and-environmental-risks
The monopoly gets tighter - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/17/att-to-combine-warnermedia-and-discovery-assets-to-create-a-new-standalone-company.html
Bill Gates owns canadian railways - https://twitter.com/luisbaram/status/1393739917163966465
Clinton investigation - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/tax-court-judge-orders-irs-to-review-investigation-on-clinton-foundation/
Boy scouts goes woke - https://thepostmillennial.com/american-boy-scouts-have-gone-woke-eagles-now-required-to-earn-diversity-and-inclusion-badges/
More evidence of global warming, not - https://www.iceagenow.info/whales-trapped-by-ice-in-the-arctic-unprecedented-since-the-icy-1980s/#more-35537
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394193665816514563
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Liberals are mentally deranged - https://twitter.com/texan40/status/1393539371245187074
Don't believe liberals are mentally fuked up - https://twitter.com/Slatzism/status/1394029054735626240
Dr. Robert Willner Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide - https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/2064
fauci is so fucked - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/white-house-visitor-logs-fauci-klain-gain-of-function/
Why are the chinese in our govt - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/chinese-military-scientist-suspected-involvement-covid-19-creation-elected-american-academy-microbiology/
HCQ and Ivermectin in India - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/elites-worried-covid-cases-india-plummet-government-promotes-ivermectin-hydroxychloroquine-use/
Remember, fauci knew about HCQ in 2005 - https://onenewsnow.com/perspectives/bryan-fischer/2020/04/27/fauci-knew-about-hcq-in-2005-nobody-needed-to-die
NIH owns part of Moderna vaccine - https://www.axios.com/moderna-nih-coronavirus-vaccine-ownership-agreements-22051c42-2dee-4b19-938d-099afd71f6a0.html
Remember what a POS fauci is - https://t.me/disclosetv/2321
Why did they suddenly lift the mask mandate - https://www.cnsnews.com/index.php/article/national/susan-jones/cdc-lifts-mask-mandate-vaccinated-fauci-says-it-may-be-incentive
Maybe this is why - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/cdc-director-walensky-defends-updated-mask-guidance-now-science-really-just-evolved-last-two-weeks-video/
Probably this is why - https://www.westernjournal.com/mccarthy-bidens-cdc-changed-mask-rules-gas-went-7-needed-change-news/
Texas and Florida were right - https://resistthemainstream.org/texas-pulls-up-impressive-numbers-shuts-down-bidens-neanderthal-thinking-claims/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
OSHA says no vaxx or your liable - https://www.wnd.com/2021/05/osha-tells-employers-may-liable-adverse-reactions-mandate-covid-shots/
Free people aren't fauci cult worshippers - https://nationalfile.com/trust-the-science-mit-study-confirms-anti-maskers-understand-data-better-than-their-opponents/
This kid has had enough - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/newborn-snatches-doctors-mask-photo-sends-message-of-hope-amid-covid-19_3548596.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-17-3&mktids=babaa36ecbdb3dfc7bb49e3a6cf6a34e&est=MHQm3jwmrp312rTw7rhF89uk4TLn7EEph%2FKzzTjCj92F3c9C7MmFiZbuwsbdVYs%3D
Recommended reading - Timeline of the great reset - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/timeline-great-reset-agenda
Breast milk is tested and poisonous - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79933/toxic-pfas-chemicals-found-in-100-of-breast-milk.html
Insurrection, I don't think so - https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/2065
Elon Musk is a shill for EV - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1394033902851874818
Where do batteries come from - https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/green-battery-revolution-powering-social-and-environmental-risks
The monopoly gets tighter - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/17/att-to-combine-warnermedia-and-discovery-assets-to-create-a-new-standalone-company.html
Bill Gates owns canadian railways - https://twitter.com/luisbaram/status/1393739917163966465
Clinton investigation - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/tax-court-judge-orders-irs-to-review-investigation-on-clinton-foundation/
Boy scouts goes woke - https://thepostmillennial.com/american-boy-scouts-have-gone-woke-eagles-now-required-to-earn-diversity-and-inclusion-badges/
More evidence of global warming, not - https://www.iceagenow.info/whales-trapped-by-ice-in-the-arctic-unprecedented-since-the-icy-1980s/#more-35537
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394193665816514563
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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