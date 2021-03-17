ARCHIE FROM ARMENIA HOSTS MARINA KORNATOVSKA AND JIM FETZER (14 MARCH 2021)

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A delightful exchange between the host and a Russian nurse about the latest developments regarding the (fake) Coronavirus pandemic and the current state of U.S. politics, with the Biden Administration fumbling in its efforts to be perceived as in control. Wide ranging and diverting, where Archie was both host and translator. Welcome exchange about developing more cordial relations between the U.S. and Russia. Most enjoyable. (The YouTube version posted by Archie has already been taken down for purported "violations" of its standards, which are politically driven.)