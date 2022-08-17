Grace and Glory Brought Back To Life!!! Reawakening Tour, NY

https://hisglory.me/ https://rumble.com/c/HGTV https://www.youtube.com/c/HisGloryTVME https://www.youtube.com/c/ArkOfGraceMinistries https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6J7kEA0ReaMgEj6NFHjtsA Dave Scarlet and Amanda Grace have life shattering stories of infirmities got in the Devils trap. They have exemplify the grace and glory of Jesus Christ who brought them back to life! John 10:10 10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. Psalm 84 1. How amiable are thy tabernacles, O Lord of hosts! 2 My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the Lord: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God. 3 Yea, the sparrow hath found an house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, even thine altars, O Lord of hosts, my King, and my God. 4 Blessed are they that dwell in thy house: they will be still praising thee. Selah. 5 Blessed is the man whose strength is in thee; in whose heart are the ways of them. 6 Who passing through the valley of Baca make it a well; the rain also filleth the pools. 7 They go from strength to strength, every one of them in Zion appeareth before God. 8 O Lord God of hosts, hear my prayer: give ear, O God of Jacob. Selah. 9 Behold, O God our shield, and look upon the face of thine anointed. 10 For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness. 11 For the Lord God is a sun and shield: the Lord will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly. 12 O Lord of hosts, blessed is the man that trusteth in thee. LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, Twitch and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday on Brighteon 5:00om. Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary. FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. We cannot be held liable for any actions you take as a result our videos. The viewer must accept sole responsibility associated with the use of the material in this presentation, irrespective of the purpose for which such use or results are applied. The information in this presentation is no substitute for financial advice. All investors should seek advice from a licensed financial adviser having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.