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The Satanic Facebook 'Fact-checkers' Exposed... Again! [27.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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61 views • December 28, 2021
Note: I haven't posted on FB for a lpng time now, got 4 times 30 days FB prison, next they probally delete my account.
What is shit because I have thousands of posts since 2016-2017 exposing and documents the Satanists and I have several groups in there to.
That's why I was 'wakening up' so fast, I could see they was lying from the start... You can all se my last 2 post here: https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
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After all the censorship, shadowbanning and warnings about misinformation, court documents now reveal that Facebook (now Meta) admit that their third-party fact checkers are only giving opinions on content.

The Highwire with Del Bigtree - 48346 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HcweQI5Kkubh/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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