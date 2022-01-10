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Jesus Said, "Sell All That You Own!"
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40 views • January 10, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusMostHatedCommand
Sell what you have and give alms; provide yourselves money bags which do not grow old, a treasure in the heavens that does not fail, where no thief approaches nor moth destroys.
Sell what you have and give alms; provide yourselves money bags which do not grow old, a treasure in the heavens that does not fail, where no thief approaches nor moth destroys.
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