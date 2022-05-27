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95% Effective -- Or Less than 1% Effective? How Pfizer Reported COVID-19 Trials.
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1 view • May 27, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vobcg5-relative-vs-absolute-risk-reduction.html
Relative vs Absolute Risk Reduction
Pfizer reported that its vaccine shows a 95% efficacy. That sounds like it protects you 95% of the time. But that's not what that number actually means. That is the relative risk reduction which does NOT tell you what your overall risk is reduced by vaccination. For that number, we need to look at absolute risk reduction. This video explains the difference and why it's important to understand.
Relative vs Absolute Risk Reduction
Pfizer reported that its vaccine shows a 95% efficacy. That sounds like it protects you 95% of the time. But that's not what that number actually means. That is the relative risk reduction which does NOT tell you what your overall risk is reduced by vaccination. For that number, we need to look at absolute risk reduction. This video explains the difference and why it's important to understand.
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