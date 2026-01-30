Technology and AI in Education, an interview with Jordan and Mary Page

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technology and AI are reshaping education, but responsible use matters more than ever. From protecting data privacy to using tools that truly support learning, families are navigating a complex digital landscape. When built with intention, technology can empower parents, encourage creativity, and strengthen real-world learning instead of replacing it. Watch the latest interview to hear how thoughtful innovation and balance can create safer, more effective educational experiences.
#EducationTechnology #AIinEducation #DigitalLearning #FutureOfEducation
