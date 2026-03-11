© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News, citing Iranian military, reports that Tehran's policy of "reciprocal hits" has ended, and will carry out continuous strikes from now on.
Adding:
BREAKING! The International Energy Agency’s 32 member states agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to offset supply disruptions caused by the US/Israeli war on Iran.
It marks the largest coordinated release of strategic oil stockpiles in the IEA’s history.