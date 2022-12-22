Beauty for Ashes with Tania Joy

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews actress and the host of Beauty for Ashes, Tania Joy. Tania is living proof that Jesus does indeed turn beauty for ashes! This is a podcast that is filled with truth, Scripture, and hope! My encouragement for every one of you is to share this episode with AT LEAST five people.

The primary discussion that Tania and Alex have is about the victory that we have in Christ. Sadly, many Christians have not taken up the victory that they have, and they have instead allowed the devil to have his way. We have authority as believers and we ought to take the authority and victory that we have been given, and resist the schemes of the devil. One of the ways to take up our victory is by praying through Scripture.

The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve in Zion— to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor.

Isaiah 61:1-3

I hope that you enjoy this episode!

If you go to mypillow.com/stonewall you can get a discount of UP TO 66% off of your mypillow order!