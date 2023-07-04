https://gettr.com/post/p2kyo2y71ee
0627 Diamond and Silk
The evidence shows the money allegedly transferred to Hunter Biden is from Che Feng $20 million, from Ye Jianming $5 million and Li Ming and Henry Zhao $5 million plus Patrick Ho $1 million.
證據顯示，據稱轉移給亨特·拜登的錢是車峰的2000萬美元，葉簡明的500萬美元，李明和趙亨利的500萬美元，以及何志平的100萬美元。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese
