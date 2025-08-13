THIS DISTURBING VIDEO WAS PULLED OFF YOUTUBE 🗿 [WHY IS THE ALBERT PIKE STATUE BEING RESTORED⁉️]

Special note from VfB: The HOAXBUSTERS SHOW was booted off-air LIVE on RUMBLE a couple of years ago when VfB posited that Rosa Parks was part yenta; little was anyone aware that she was associated with FREEMASONRY, as you'll hear in this video





I snagged it an hour after it went up, and it was gone when I went back to copy the link. 🤔 Source: MinutesOfHorror





Truther's Lair - Your one stop source of mirrors and original content like the following (see playlists here for all documentaries, music videos, and commentaries: https://old.bitchute.com/playlists/).





DIRECT LINKS





NEW! The All New 2025 American Masktard Shopper's Guide!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/MA6lxeIfoWQk/





Aliens Calling - The Last Deception Of Man (Part Three)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/cRHds76g8hI6/





Aliens Calling - The Last Deception Of Man (Part Two)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/2zXvQWXiCfxS/





Aliens Calling - The Last Deception Of Man (Part One)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/bsGrT8zxZySP/





Calling Out Your Name (The Light) (Music Video)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/JFWj0Y5E8pPm/





One (Vaccine Genocide Music Video)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/xniWtsavKGoH/





Doctor Beagle (Mock Anthony Fauci Horror Trailer)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/CAT8l8hHOyPU/





The Philanthropist (Mock Bill Gates Horror Trailer)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/Xj5V9wqwrRuW/





From SRA To OCD (Chapter One)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/NA8FU8y7hmCb/





From SRA To OCD (Chapter Two)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/0umeEPQzeBY0/





From SRA To OCD (Chapter Three)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/cxC28gMGKxCq/





From SRA To OCD (Chapter Four)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/pIfdCcj8QhfJ/





From SRA To OCD (Chapter Five)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/0UG2pcCc03uN/





From SRA To OCD (Chapter Six)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/qVvi7xYOez7v/





From SRA To OCD (Chapter Seven)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/gNpdS4G9kerJ/





Programming The Horde: A Look At The Zombie Phenomenon

https://old.bitchute.com/video/LxtuP31mMZzu/





The Madness Of Covid-19

https://old.bitchute.com/video/R1moneqA4g9B/





Love In A Time Of Chimera

https://old.bitchute.com/video/XY2COT4bTyiI/





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/rfbDNQehSFpC/