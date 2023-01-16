https://gettr.com/post/p257308b7d7
1/15/2023 Miles Guo: The West could only facilitate us in the cause of taking down the CCP. Ultimately we have to rely on ourselves, the New Federal State of China and our fellow fighters inside the CCP, to fulfill the mission of taking down the CCP!
#TakeDowntheCCPBytheCCPItself #NFSC #CCP
1/15/2023 文贵直播：西方世界只能帮我们灭共，最终消灭中共要靠我们新中国联邦和体制内的战友们！
#以共灭共 #新中国联邦 #中共
