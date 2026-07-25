Dave Ramsey Hypocritically Condemns A Man For Following Ramsey's Advice!

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In this clip from a recent livestream, Christian apologist Justin Derby responds to an incident involving Christian financial personality Dave Ramsey, who criticized a man for refusing to marry his girlfriend until she paid off her debts.





Justin points out what he believes is a glaring contradiction in Ramsey's position. For years, Dave Ramsey has advised people to carefully consider a potential spouse's financial habits and has repeatedly warned against marrying someone burdened with significant debt. Yet when a caller put that principle into practice by delaying marriage until his girlfriend became debt-free, Ramsey harshly condemned him.





If you enjoy Christian apologetics, cultural commentary, and thoughtful analysis of current events, be sure to like this video, subscribe, and share it with others.





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