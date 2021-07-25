Kyle Bass: CCP Uses Vaccine Diplomacy To Enslave Other Countries and Used Pandemic to Shut Hong Kong Down

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07/10/2021 Kyle Bass: What the CCP has been doing during the shutdown is essentially use vaccine diplomacy as unconventional warfare tactics, which creates some sort of a Stockholm Syndrome on a global scale. I tend to believe that the CCP created a pandemic to shut Hong Kong down to suppress the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.