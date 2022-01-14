EP 2775-6PM Known; Documented "Government Witness" & "CHS" Stewart Rhodes Indicted On Seditious Conspiracy  

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Federal prosecutors have charged Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 others associated with the armed extremist group with seditious conspiracy, the first such charge to come out of the sprawling investigation of the Capitol insurrection begun just over a year ago.
Rhodes, 56, was arrested Thursday morning in Little Elm, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas. A second man, Edward Vallejo, 63, was arrested in Phoenix, according to the Department of Justice. The other nine defendants have all previously been charged in the Oath Keepers conspiracy case pending in Washington, DC, federal court.
Kellye SoRelle, the Oath Keepers’ general counsel, confirmed that Rhodes had been arrested and said she is working to find a criminal defense attorney to represent him. She called the arrest “all part of the show” and said he did not have enough funds to hire representation.
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