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Planetwide Bombshell: Countries With Over 90% Vaccinated Have Highest Covid Rates – FULL SHOW 7/30/21
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420 views • July 31, 2021
Stats from around world conclusively prove state-sponsored GMO injections causing new pandemic! This Friday edition of The Alex Jones Show is an absolute must-watch! Share this broadcast immediately!
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