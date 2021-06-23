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TAKING THE JAB - OR IS IT MORE LIKE A KNOCKOUT LEFT HOOK?
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61 views • June 23, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/should-i-get-the-covid-19-vaccine-marry-tacco/
Just exactly how deadly is Covid 19, and what is the motivation behind the demand for blind obedience to governmental lockdown and vaccine mandates; mandates that seem to control every aspect of our lives?
So why have we destroyed our economy, kneecapped our small business sector, shut down education, travel, and personal relationships, taken on 6 trillion dollars in unpayable new debt, and radically altered just about every other aspect of our way of life for a plandemic that seems to be far more bark than bite?
Isn’t our children’s and grandchildren’s health and well being at least important enough to want to learn more and fully comprehend all the unintended consequences before injecting foreign substances into their bodies?
Why are those concerned parents and vaccine skeptics being demonized and ridiculed rather than having their concerns adequately addressed by Big Pharma? This subject is far too important to ignore or sweep under the rug without being thoroughly and scientifically addressed.
Guest: Mary Tacco
Vaccine Investigation, Author, Producer and International Public Speaker
www.Childhoodshots.com
Just exactly how deadly is Covid 19, and what is the motivation behind the demand for blind obedience to governmental lockdown and vaccine mandates; mandates that seem to control every aspect of our lives?
So why have we destroyed our economy, kneecapped our small business sector, shut down education, travel, and personal relationships, taken on 6 trillion dollars in unpayable new debt, and radically altered just about every other aspect of our way of life for a plandemic that seems to be far more bark than bite?
Isn’t our children’s and grandchildren’s health and well being at least important enough to want to learn more and fully comprehend all the unintended consequences before injecting foreign substances into their bodies?
Why are those concerned parents and vaccine skeptics being demonized and ridiculed rather than having their concerns adequately addressed by Big Pharma? This subject is far too important to ignore or sweep under the rug without being thoroughly and scientifically addressed.
Guest: Mary Tacco
Vaccine Investigation, Author, Producer and International Public Speaker
www.Childhoodshots.com
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