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LEFTIST CONFESSION-Of course we get paid.
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53 views • December 20, 2020
LEFTIST CONFESSION
“—it’s what I enjoy doing. Of course we get paid. The higher ups—they want us to sew division and take over”
(PS:patriot influencers don’t get paid by anyone. If we don’t have savings or a side gig we are completely in our own)
“—it’s what I enjoy doing. Of course we get paid. The higher ups—they want us to sew division and take over”
(PS:patriot influencers don’t get paid by anyone. If we don’t have savings or a side gig we are completely in our own)
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