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How to make a vinaigrette for a salad
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44 views • December 20, 2019
This "no comment" quick and simple DIY tutorial video will show you how to make a vinaigrette for any of your salads. Well, my kind of vinaigrette really...
The ideal mix of oil and vinegar is usually 2 to 3 oil for 1 vinegar, but your personal taste is important as well, so don't hesitate to experiment and try your own proportions. Here, I used 2 oil for 1 vinegar, because muh taste !
Also, to fully incorporate the salt bits, dissolve them first in the vinegar, as they won't dissolve in oil. Once again, it's a matter of taste.
Recipe :
1tbsp Dijon mustard (for the taste)
1tbsp balsamic vinegar
2tbsp olive oil
1 garlic clove (or 1 shallot)
salt and pepper
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The ideal mix of oil and vinegar is usually 2 to 3 oil for 1 vinegar, but your personal taste is important as well, so don't hesitate to experiment and try your own proportions. Here, I used 2 oil for 1 vinegar, because muh taste !
Also, to fully incorporate the salt bits, dissolve them first in the vinegar, as they won't dissolve in oil. Once again, it's a matter of taste.
Recipe :
1tbsp Dijon mustard (for the taste)
1tbsp balsamic vinegar
2tbsp olive oil
1 garlic clove (or 1 shallot)
salt and pepper
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
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