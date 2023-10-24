El Salvador President Bukele: US cities eroding so fast, this has to be by design

🍁 El Salvador President Nayib Bukele gets it:
"I am from a 3rd world country and I see cities in the US where I wouldn't want to live now. When you see cities in the US eroding so fast, this has to be by design."
