El Salvador President Bukele: US cities eroding so fast, this has to be by design
Published Tuesday

 🍁 El Salvador President Nayib Bukele gets it:


"I am from a 3rd world country and I see cities in the US where I wouldn't want to live now. When you see cities in the US eroding so fast, this has to be by design."

