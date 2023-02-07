Business Podcasts | Dr. Zoellner and Clay Clark Teach How to Become a Millionaire | How to Make the Jump from Being Employed to Becoming Self-Employed
How Long Has Flutter Been In Business? Since 2014
What Is the Website? https://thextensionist918.com/
Ideal Location: Suburbia near a thriving city
Industries:
Beauty Industry Offering Eyelash Extensions, Eyebrow Services, Hair Extension, Teeth Whitening, Permanent Jewelry, and Permanent Makeup
Ideal and Likely Buyer: Women in semi-high-end communities
Initial Setup:
Opening Costs for Buildout and Supplies: $50,000 - $110,000
4 Employees Need to Be Trained to Start
Build a Location That Can Accommodate Up to 12 Stations
Lease a Location That Is a Minimum of 1,500 Square Feet
Monthly Lease Payment of $3,000 Per Month Minimum
Initial Training:
1 Week of Training
On-Going Expenses:
$750 Per Month of Advertising Management / Coaching to Clay Clark and the Make Your Life Epic team
$750 Per Month Licensing Fee to Candra and The Flutter Team
10% of Gross Revenue (Includes the Call Center)
Call Center Answers the Phone for the Location
Revenue Per Location:
Location - Gross Revenue
Flutter - $514,212.50 - Opened 2014
The Extensionist (Owasso) - $295,990.00 - Opened Fall 2021
The Extensionist (Midtown) - $188,869.50 - Opened Winter 2021
Newest Location - GlouUp (Brookside) - $79,853.00 - Opened Winter 2021
GloUp (South Tulsa) - $492,792.50 - Opened Summer 2020
What Is the Average Customer Ticket Price?
What Is the Profit Margin Percentage That You Are Looking to Achieve?
What Weekly Activities Must Be Done?
Group Interview
Daily Huddle
Weekly Staff Meeting
Weekly Accounting Meeting
How Many Monthly Clients Do You Need to Have to Break-Even?
