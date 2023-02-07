Business Podcasts | Dr. Zoellner and Clay Clark Teach How to Become a Millionaire | How to Make the Jump from Being Employed to Becoming Self-Employed

How Long Has Flutter Been In Business? Since 2014

What Is the Website? https://thextensionist918.com/

Ideal Location: Suburbia near a thriving city

Industries:

Beauty Industry Offering Eyelash Extensions, Eyebrow Services, Hair Extension, Teeth Whitening, Permanent Jewelry, and Permanent Makeup

Ideal and Likely Buyer: Women in semi-high-end communities

Initial Setup:

Opening Costs for Buildout and Supplies: $50,000 - $110,000

4 Employees Need to Be Trained to Start

Build a Location That Can Accommodate Up to 12 Stations

Lease a Location That Is a Minimum of 1,500 Square Feet

Monthly Lease Payment of $3,000 Per Month Minimum

Initial Training:

1 Week of Training

On-Going Expenses:

$750 Per Month of Advertising Management / Coaching to Clay Clark and the Make Your Life Epic team

$750 Per Month Licensing Fee to Candra and The Flutter Team

10% of Gross Revenue (Includes the Call Center)

Call Center Answers the Phone for the Location

Revenue Per Location:

Location - Gross Revenue

Flutter - $514,212.50 - Opened 2014

The Extensionist (Owasso) - $295,990.00 - Opened Fall 2021

The Extensionist (Midtown) - $188,869.50 - Opened Winter 2021

Newest Location - GlouUp (Brookside) - $79,853.00 - Opened Winter 2021

GloUp (South Tulsa) - $492,792.50 - Opened Summer 2020

What Is the Average Customer Ticket Price?

What Is the Profit Margin Percentage That You Are Looking to Achieve?

What Weekly Activities Must Be Done?

Group Interview

Daily Huddle

Weekly Staff Meeting

Weekly Accounting Meeting

How Many Monthly Clients Do You Need to Have to Break-Even?

