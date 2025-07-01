Secret Forces: Ancient Knowledge & The Alien Connection — Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Part 2 of our deep-dive series, we uncover the hidden cataclysms and anomalies that challenge everything we think we know about human history:
Forbidden Archaeology: Jaw-dropping finds—from Cambrian “shoe prints” to copper bars in Paleozoic rock—that suggest a far deeper human or pre-human saga.
Herodotus’s Cataclysms: Egyptian priestly lore of three world-shaking upheavals and a sun that reversed its course, echoed in the Maya’s Popol Vuh, the Chaldean Flood (as first translated by George Smith), and the Hermetic cycles of creation and dissolution.
Masonic & Rosicrucian Temple Secrets: How secret societies encoded sacred geometry and cosmic rituals into their architecture—from papyrus-style columns to star-studded ceilings.
Theosophical Revival: Blavatsky’s Secret Doctrine and Alice Bailey’s “Masters” teaching the etheric body and cosmic rays—bridging ancient priestly wisdom with modern spiritual science.
Dogon & Sirius B: A look back at the West African tribe whose pre-telescopic lore of Sirius’s invisible companion still puzzles astronomers. Don’t forget to:
👍 Like if you believe hidden histories deserve a second look
💬 Comment below with your favorite discovery
🔔 Subscribe and tap the bell for new episodes every week
Music and co-production by Harker Lee