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Flynn’s Persecution: No One is Safe
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8 views • September 10, 2019
What does the persecution of General Flynn tell us about secret trials, hidden accusations, hidden exculpatory evidence and the Republicans who threw him under the bus? His case is not unique and it shows that when we fail to stand up for justice & due process, it affects OUR liberty — even if we’re the President of the United States.
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