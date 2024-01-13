Create New Account
Russian FPV Drones Terrorize Ukrainian Military Personnel at the Front
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
@Sudoplatovites continues to terrorize military personnel at the front with the help of FPV drones

The soldiers hit everything with them - vehicles, dugouts and fortifications, tanks and armored personnel carriers. Nothing can be hidden from the ubiquitous UAVs!

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

