Have You Accepted the Terms of God’s Sin Amnesty?

Today on TruNews, Every passing day brings us one day closer to the expiration date of God’s merciful sin amnesty. Apostle Peter said the final day would come suddenly and unexpectedly like a thief who barges into your house after midnight and sets your home on fire, engulfing you in consuming flames as you sleep. The thief in the night is the day of the Lord. Rick provides insight on this topic.





Later, Rick and Doc provide the latest headlines from around the world, focusing on the self-inflicted economic wounds suffered by the West in their push on Russia.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/5/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!





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