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Dr Simone Gold Interview with Glen Beck
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157 views • December 08, 2020
After the FrontLine Doctors seminar in Washington DC, Glen Beck interviewed Dr. Simone Gold. He starts by reading her credentials.
Board Certified Emergency Physician, graduated from Chicago Medical School, before attending Sanford University Law School. (See is a doctor and a lawyer), complete residency at Stonybrook University Hospital in NY, worked for the Surgeon General in Washington DC, plus for the chairman for the labour and human resource committee. She works on the front lines caring for patients even when there is no pandemic. Here legal work focuses on Policy issues relating to law and medicine.
She founded the organisation America's Front Line Doctors.
Board Certified Emergency Physician, graduated from Chicago Medical School, before attending Sanford University Law School. (See is a doctor and a lawyer), complete residency at Stonybrook University Hospital in NY, worked for the Surgeon General in Washington DC, plus for the chairman for the labour and human resource committee. She works on the front lines caring for patients even when there is no pandemic. Here legal work focuses on Policy issues relating to law and medicine.
She founded the organisation America's Front Line Doctors.
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