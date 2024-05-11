Dr. Robert O. Young - The Corona Flare Effect & 5G

Dr Robert Young

This video was deleted by youtube and is a clear indication of CENSORSHIP. I am reposting it here.

To learn more and find products go to: https://www.phmiracleproducts.com/

"Dear Kerry, Thank you for the opportunity to share the New Biology. I didn't mention were people may buy our nutritional products and I know that there lots of interest around the world. Please post this information below my video. All our bestsellers including those I have mentioned in my interview can be found at http://www.phmiracleproducts.com For International orders we suggest to email product names, quantity, Person's name, address, phone number and email to [email protected] and we will help everyone who contacts us. If someone would like to have a consultation with me they can book it on my personal website here https://www.drrobertyoung.com/services-page. Thank you again, Best regards, Dr. Robert Young"





ABOUT BIOWEAPONS: …”Biolabs are acid labs. There are NO bioweapons. Germs are born in us and from us. Viruses are acidic waste from cellular breakdown or fermentation. Antibiotics have been the result. Which are nothing more or less than the acidic waste of fermentation. In other words, you take a yeast-like penicillium and ferment sugar and you end up with the so-called antibiotic which is the acid waste from fermentation. It is morbid thinking to believe you can cure disease with disease.”–Dr. Robert O. Young





RE: EMF see more research on this at: www.drrobertyoung.com