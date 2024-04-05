Create New Account
Telecom worker takes out 8 cell towers with a tank to warn the public - Can you hear us now
Jim Crenshaw


April 5, 2024


They are killing us silently with this. They are building these right by the schools to harm the children. As a former communications worker and owner for 20 years and can assure you this stuff it deadly. They knew how bad this stuff was back in the 90s and they have only made it much worse since then.


Source: Alien Wars: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mse9ae9tQLqE/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwHQFbJ7Ifub/

