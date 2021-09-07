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Lady of Burlesque (1943) Full Movie Barbara Stanwyck
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58 views • September 07, 2021
Barbara Stanwyck stars in one of her sassiest roles as Deborah Hoople, AKA Dixie Daisy, a brassy burlesque performer who is suspected of murder. Based on The G-String Murders, a novel by the queen of burlesque, Gypsy Rose Lee, this feature earned an Oscar nomination for best music and will keep you guessing until the end!
Director: William A. Wellman
Writers: Gypsy Rose Lee, James Gunn
Starring: Barbara Stanwyck, Michael O'Shea, J. Edward Bromberg
Director: William A. Wellman
Writers: Gypsy Rose Lee, James Gunn
Starring: Barbara Stanwyck, Michael O'Shea, J. Edward Bromberg
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