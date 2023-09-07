Create New Account
The John Moore Show | 9.7.23 | Hour 3
The John Moore Show
1st hour, OPEN LINES, Dr. Horowitz joins a little early today. 2nd hour guest: Dr. Horowitz on language and health, with callers. 3rd hour, 1st Half: John talks about rocket stoves and preparing for winter. 2nd Half: Tom Berryhilll discusses pain relief. Prepper Tip: Stock up on feminine hygiene products 

