MESA COUNTY COLORADO FRAUD
Chris Shouse
Published 2 months ago |

I can not put all the numbers in because of space. So I will put this part in. 

☆After Audit, 

Actual 1-1 True Vote Count. 
2020 COLORADO GENERAL ELECTION 
TRUMP 1,949,439 
BIDEN   1,030,000 
Real Total = 2,979,439 
TRUMP MARGIN 919,439  votes.

☆The Biden Vote Count began at 1 million + 
30k Dem vote bump discovered by Sidney Powell = 1,030,000. Then it was tabulated 
at +130(1.30) = 1,339,000. + 465,352 Ballot Dump = 1,804,352.  


☆2020 Colorado Senate Election 
Certified Totals.
HICKENLOOPER 1,731,114 
GARDNER  1,429,492 
Fake Total  3,160,606 
HICKENLOOPER FAKE Margin 301,622. 


☆After Audit, 
Actual 1-1 True Vote Count. 
2020 COLORADO SENATE ELECTION 
GARDNER  2,042,132 
HICKENLOOPER  973,663 
Real Total  3,015,795 
GARDNER MARGIN 1,068,469 votes.

☆Senator Hickenlooper is another one of
THE 14 ILLEGITIMATE Democrat Senators.
Secretary of State Griswold and 
Governor Polis Certified this fraud. 



