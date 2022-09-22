MESA COUNTY COLORADO FRAUD

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I can not put all the numbers in because of space. So I will put this part in.
☆After Audit,
https://rumble.com/v1dly0h-jena-griswold-sos-colorado-elected-or-selected.htm
https://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2021/04/16/is-jena-griswold-abusing-her-office-to-target-conservatives/
https://www.canoncitydailyrecord.com/2022/03/11/tina-peters-court-appearance-bond/
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/08/30/tina-peters-mesa-county-jena-griswold/
https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/newsRoom/pressReleases/2020/PR20200901DropBoxes.html
https://www.arapahoevotes.gov/ballot-drop-locations
https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/newsRoom/pressReleases/2020/PR20200812Dropboxes.html
https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/newsRoom/pressReleases/2020/PR20201210VoterTurnout.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/colorado-colorados-2020-election-results-also-suspect-bidens-numbers-raise-serious-red-flags-alleged-turnout-like-saddams-iraq-us/
https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/newsRoom/pressReleases/2020/PR20201208CertifyElectionResults.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Hickenlooper
https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/exclusive-how-democrats-cheated-in?s=r
https://frankspeech.com/article/bombshell-proof-election-machine-manipulation