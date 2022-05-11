Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:30, May 10, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 74 assets, including 2 command posts, 20 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 2 missile and artillery weapon depots.



💥Missile troops and artillery units have hit 223 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, and destroyed 3 command posts and 2 ammunition depots.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 100 nationalists and up to 19 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near Shirokoe, Dnepropetrovsk Region. In addition, 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down near Novodmitrovka, Kherson Region.



▫️In addition, 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Lisichansk, Krivoi Rog and Kulinovka, Kharkov Region.



📊In total, 164 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 798 unmanned aerial vehicles, 302 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,983 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 351 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,440 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,796 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



❗️I would like to point out that another Ukrainian Bayraktar-TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle have been shot down by Russian air defence means this afternoon near Snake Island.



▫️The Kiev regime has thus lost 30 military UAVs alone in this area over the past three days.



▫️9 of these, I remind you, are Bayraktar-TB2 strike UAVs.



▫️The UAVs were all used in the failed "PR campaign" by the Kiev regime to seize Snake Island on the eve of May 9, the Great Patriotic War Victory Day.



▫️In addition, 3 more bodies of Ukrainian saboteurs nailed from the sea were found by Russian servicemen on the shore today.

Now 27 bodies of Ukrainian special forces and nationalist fighters remain at Snake Island as a result of Kiev's failed operation.



💥In total, the Kiev regime have lost 3 Su-24 bombers and 1 Su-27 fighter jet near Snake Island during militarily pointless attempt to seize the island.



▫️10 Ukrainian Air Force helicopters have been destroyed. Among them, 3 Mi-8 helicopters with paratroopers on board and 1 Mi-24 support helicopter have been shot down in the air. In addition, 6 more Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters involved in the operation have been destroyed on the ground near Artsiz, Odessa Region.



▫️Also 3 Ukrainian Centaur armoured amphibious assault boats with marines on board have been destroyed.



❗️Thus, this adventure ended in disaster for Ukraine. The Kiev regime's mindless PR campaign to seize Snake Island on the eve of Victory Day resulted in the senseless deaths of more than five dozen Ukrainian fighters and members of elite AFU units, the loss of 4 aircraft, 10 helicopters, 3 boats and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles.