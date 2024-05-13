Create New Account
Smart Meter Code Violation 2000 times per day HF 59B Data Log NFA 1000
EMF SAFETY CO
Outside Set Up 

Part 15 Section 63 Code Violation

The Utility says the meter only pulses 3 to 4 times a day and they say the WHO says its safe which is not true. Class 2B same category as Lead, DDT, Mercury, Benzine, and Cigarettes 

Lloyd's of London the largest underwriter insurer puts it in the category as asbestos, which means its uninsurable  


Keywords
smart meteroxygenbiologically damagingblood damagecode violation

