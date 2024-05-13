Smart Meter Code Violation 2000 times per day HF 59B Data Log NFA 1000

Outside Set Up
Part 15 Section 63 Code Violation
The Utility says the meter only pulses 3 to 4 times a day and they say the WHO says its safe which is not true. Class 2B same category as Lead, DDT, Mercury, Benzine, and Cigarettes
Lloyd's of London the largest underwriter insurer puts it in the category as asbestos, which means its uninsurable
