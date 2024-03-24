NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL - BALANCE

While training as in every day life - Mar/24/2024

INTRO

PRE-WARM UP (ONLY EXPLAINED, FOR FULL ROUTINE WATCH PREVIOUS VIDEOS) - Ninja no Junnan Taiso (Yoga-type exercises), we prepare spiritually, mentally and physical for the Lesson - Buddhist chant: Through every little experience, in time, we can gain great knowledge. Instructor asks God for enlightenment, students for an open mind, while everyone also focuses on no injuries.

WARM UP - There are many, many exercises, in the curricula I will do a few. They should be apt for both parents / instructors and students. Review is also part of warm-up, but also an opportunity to review so-far learned basics.

STUDY THEME 1 - when kids are tired, maybe exhausted (and happy), it is a good moment for sitting them down and teaching some resumed general information - this is apart from other areas like survival, compass-less navigation and strategy which are part of the 18 levels of training.

BALANCE

A few exercises

STUDY THEME 2

Balance in your life





QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

SHOW US ALL HOW WELL YOU CAN DO ... What We've Done Today! - One by one, the students demonstrate today's techniques and movements - a good time to correct and clarify. You'll have material and videos (starting with my book on Ninpo Kobujutsu) where techniques and concepts are clearly and in detail explained. In the curricula I will also structure lessons, which in time you can adapt to number of students, progress, ages, etc.

END OF LESSON - We all thank God, Grandmasters of the ryuu-ha (samurai and ninja a schools) and the instructor for the lesson, knowledge and experience.

