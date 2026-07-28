Medicare for RV Travelers - a report after 3 Years - How its working out...

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https://rvacrossamerica.net/medicare2026
I enrolled in Medicare AND Medishare (My medigap plan G) just about 3 years ago. A report on how Medishare is working out. Is it truly providing peace of mind and a seamless experience for medical care?
My honest and frank words...
https://rvacrossamerica.net/medicare2026
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