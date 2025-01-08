⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (8 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of a motorised infantry brigade of the AFU close to Volchansk (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, and an artillery gun.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of two AFU mechanised brigades near Boguslavka, Dvurechnaya, Zagoruykovka, and Petropavlovka (Kharkov region). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, two U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and four artillery guns. Five ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian uints engaged two mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade of the AFU near Seversk, Belogorovka, Chasov Yar, Vasyukovka, and Yantarnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 280 troops and 18 men of the 46th Airmobile Brigade were taken prisoners west of Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian units engaged a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, seven pick-up trucks, two artillery guns, and an ammunition depot.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade, a territorial defence brigade, two national guard brigades, and a national police brigade close to Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Nadezhdinka, Krasnoye, Shevchenko, Dzerzhinsk, Volkovo, Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Peschanoye, Vozdvizhenka, Novoyelizavetovka, Shcherbinovka, and Novoleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Thirteen AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 530 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two towed guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Strikes were delivered at formations of a mechanised brigade and two air assault brigades close to Bogatyr, Velikaya Novoselka, Razliv, and Konstantiopol (Donetsk People's Republic). One AFU attack was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 troops, a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, a motor vehicle, four guns including a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system. One supply depot and one electronic warfare station were neutralised.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade of the AFU near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 troops, nine motor vehicles, and a field artillery gun.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, the place where unmanned aerial vehicles were assembled and stored, clusters of AFU manpower and hardware and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 105 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,723 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,290 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,507 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,284 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,983 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.